Herve Koffi headshot

Herve Koffi Injury: Suffers hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 11:02pm

Koffi (hand) missed Saturday's clash against Monaco due to an injury, coach Alexandre Dujeux confirmed to the media. "Koffi hurt his hand."

Koffi was ruled out for Saturday's clash against Monaco due to hand injury. The goalkeeper is an undisputed starter, and his absence is expected to be felt, having started 21 matches this season while recording eight clean sheets. Oumar Pona will replace him for this contest and is likely to continue in goal if Koffi remains sidelined.

Herve Koffi
Angers
