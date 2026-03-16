Herve Koffi Injury: Unavailable against parent club

Koffi won't be an option for the next Ligue 1 match against Lens due to being loan-locked by his parent club.

Koffi is ineligible to face his parent club in the upcoming Ligue 1 matchup due to a clause in his loan deal. The goalkeeper will return for the April. 5. clash against Lyon. Koffi has been an undisputed starter and one of the best goalkeepers in the league this season, recording 88 saves, conceding 26 goals and keeping nine clean sheets in 23 appearances. Oumar Pona and Melvin Zinga are the main candidates to replace him for this match.