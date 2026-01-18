Koffi finished with six saves but still conceded five times as Marseille overwhelmed Angers with 11 shots on target. He produced an early double stop in the fourth minute to deny Timothy Weah and Amine Gouiri, but the pressure never eased. Four of the goals came before the break, leaving him exposed by repeated entries into the box. Koffi conceded as many goals against OM as in his previous eight games with Angers, highlighting the strong performance of the Olympians. The goalie will look to rebound against Paris FC on Sunday.