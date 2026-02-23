Herve Koffi News: Four saves in 1-0 defeat

Koffi recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Lille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Koffi made four saves but was unable to prevent the Lille goal from the penalty spot. He had kept clean sheets in each of his last two home matches, making it eight clean sheets in total this season. This is the 12th time this season that he has made at least four saves. Five os his clean sheets have come in these games.