Herve Koffi headshot

Herve Koffi News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Koffi (foot) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against PSG.

Koffi overcame the serious doubt that had emerged after going down in training, with the goalkeeper cleared to resume his starting role between the posts ahead of one of the toughest fixtures remaining on Angers' schedule. His inclusion is a massive relief for the club, who had been bracing for a potentially significant blow in goal heading into a clash against the league leaders.

Herve Koffi
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now