Herve Koffi News: Makes starting XI
Koffi (foot) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against PSG.
Koffi overcame the serious doubt that had emerged after going down in training, with the goalkeeper cleared to resume his starting role between the posts ahead of one of the toughest fixtures remaining on Angers' schedule. His inclusion is a massive relief for the club, who had been bracing for a potentially significant blow in goal heading into a clash against the league leaders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now