Herve Koffi News: Seven saves in draw

Koffi registered seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Le Havre.

Koffi continues to deliver strong individual performances despite his team's results, producing six or more saves for the third time in his last four games, with the other outing in that run yielding a clean sheet. Across his last 10 games, the goalkeeper has kept five clean sheets, conceded eight goals and accumulated 35 saves. He will return to action on Saturday against Paris Saint-Germain.