Herve Koffi News: Six saves in defeat

Koffi registered six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Koffi played the full 90 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to PSG at the Stade Raymond Kopa, making his best save of the match in the first half when he got down well to stop Achraf Hakimi's angled effort, only for Kang-in Lee to follow up and finish into the empty net. The Burkinabe goalkeeper also denied Bradley Barcola one-on-one in the first half with a sharp stop, but was beaten by Senny Mayulu in the first half and Lucas Beraldo in the second. Koffi has recorded at least six saves across his last three appearances, conceding six goals and failing to keep a clean sheet during that span. He will look to bounce back against Auxerre in the next Ligue 1 match.