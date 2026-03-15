Herve Koffi News: Six saves in loss

Koffi registered six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Nice.

Koffi conceded two goals and made six saves in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Nice. The goalkeeper delivered a solid performance despite the defeat, repeatedly keeping his side in the match with key stops before the visitors pulled away late. The Burkina Faso international continues to be an important presence between the posts, recording 88 saves, conceding 26 goals and keeping nine clean sheets in 23 appearances this season. He will look to maintain that momentum ahead of a difficult trip to Lens on Friday.