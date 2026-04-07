Herve Koffi News: Two saves in draw

Koffi registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Lyon.

Koffi turned-aside each of Lyon's two shots on goal Sunday and made one clearance to help earn Angers one point in a scoreless draw. Across his last five starting appearances, Angers' first-choice keeper has made 15 saves and three clearances while conceding five goals and recording two clean sheets. Koffi will be aspiring to consecutive clean sheets Sunday when Angers travel for a showdown at Rennes.