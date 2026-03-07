Herve Koffi News: Will start Saturday
Koffi (hand) will resume the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Nantes as he was included in the match squad.
Koffi will make the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Nantes after dealing with a hand injury that forced him to miss the previous match against Monaco. The goalkeeper remains an undisputed starter and will return to his usual role between the posts now that he is an option for the SCO.
