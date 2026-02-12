Hicham Boudaoui headshot

Hicham Boudaoui Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Boudaoui (back) was back in team training this week and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Lyon, according to SolamenNissa.

Boudaoui has been battling back issues but was back on the training pitch this week and is now in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Lyon. The midfielder is shaping up as a game-time decision and will likely be a late call. His role under new coach Claude Puel is still up in the air as the coach continues to sort out his midfield hierarchy.

