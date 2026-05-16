Hicham Boudaoui Injury: Late call Sunday

Boudaoui (muscular) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Metz, with his availability to be assessed before kickoff, according to coach Claude Puel, per Ici Azur. "We have had some muscular issues and some sick players. Boudaoui and Cho, we will see before the match how they feel."

Boudaoui is a key figure in Nice's midfield setup, and his potential absence would force a reshuffle in the engine room heading into the weekend fixture. Salis Abdul Samed is expected to step in should Boudaoui be unable to go, with the club set to make a final call on his involvement before Sunday's match.