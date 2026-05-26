Hicham Boudaoui Injury: Leaves with issue Tuesday

Boudaoui suffered an injury after a violent collision during Tuesday's relegation playoffs matchup versus Saint-Etienne.

Boudaoui may be dealing with an important blow given that he was withdrawn after only 11 minutes of Tuesday's clash. However, the extent of his potential absence is unknown. This problem would also be a blow for Algeria ahead of the World Cup, with the midfielder expected to feature in the international competition. He had previously scored one goal and two assists over 25 games played in the Ligue 1 season. Charles Vanhoutte and Fares Chaibi could see increased action in his place for the club and national team, respectively.