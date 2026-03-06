Hicham Boudaoui Injury: Still struggling with fitness

Boudaoui is out for Sunday's match against Rennes as he regains fitness, according to manager Claude Puel, per ICI Azur. "He's at training, he disappears, he comes back... I'm waiting for some consistency to see when he'll be available. We're waiting for his return. He's a very good player. It's up to him to provide the answer. Unfortunately, it's hard to manage him physically."

Boudaoui was back on the sidelines for the last match and will remain in that role, with the midfielder still out due to some physical ailments. That said, a return is in the hands of his recovery, needing to boost his fitness. The club will hope for his return as soon as possible, as he holds immense talent when fit, starting in 10 of his 16 appearances with one goal and two assists.