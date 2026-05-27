Hicham Boudaoui Injury: Won't play second leg, WC focus

Boudaoui (concussion) was forced off in the 10th minute of Tuesday's relegation playoff first leg at Saint-Etienne after a violent blow to the face and will miss Friday's crucial second leg after concussion protocol requirements make it impossible for him to be cleared in time, according to Flavien Tresarrieu of L'Equipe.

Boudaoui needs to undergo examinations 72 hours after the trauma he sustained, which falls too close to Friday's kickoff to allow him any chance of featuring in what is the most important match of Nice's season. Coach Claude Puel will be forced to reshuffle his midfield for the decisive second leg without one of his most important players, with Charles Vanhoutte or Salis Abdul Samed among the options available to cover in his absence. Boudaoui ends the regular season with one goal and two assists across 25 Ligue 1 appearances, and his World Cup preparations with Algeria will also be monitored closely given the nature of the head injury as he is expected to play a decent role, with Fares Chaibi available to cover if needed.