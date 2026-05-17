Hicham Boudaoui News: Available for season finale

Boudaoui (muscular) has been cleared and is available for Sunday's season finale against Metz, with the midfielder in contention to start, the club posted.

Boudaoui had been a late call heading into the weekend after managing muscular issues, but his clearance is a welcome boost for Nice heading into the final fixture of their Ligue 1 campaign. The Algerian international is a key piece of the Aiglons' midfield engine and his availability gives coach Claude Puel his preferred options in the middle of the park for the Metz clash.