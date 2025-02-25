Fantasy Soccer
Hicham Boudaoui headshot

Hicham Boudaoui News: Scores second to seal win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Boudaoui scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Montpellier.

Boudaoui returned after a one-match suspension to score the second goal of the game and seal a 2-0 win for Nice. He linked up with Gaeten Laborde in the 65th minute of the game. In the game he also created one chance. Of his three attempted tackles he only won one.

