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Hicham Boudaoui News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Boudaoui is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Boudaoui picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the April 18 showdown against Lille. The midfielder has been a regular starter in the midfield again recently for the Aiglons, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Charles Vanhoutte expected to see a larger role in his absence.

Hicham Boudaoui
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