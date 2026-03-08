Hicham Boudaoui News: Starts after fitness concerns

Boudaoui (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Rennes.

Boudaoui was struggling with some fitness concerns this week, but that has not left him off the team sheet, with the midfielder an option from the starting XI, surprisingly. He will likely not play the full 90, but it is at least a bright sign to see him available. This should lead to more starts after his injury issues, with 11 starts in 17 appearances this campaign.