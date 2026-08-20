Hidemasa Morita Injury: Could be option Saturday

Morita (calf) could be an option for Saturday's Premier League opener against Manchester United, according to manager Sregej Jakirovic. "Morita started to train with us, so we will see tomorrow (Friday)," Jakirovic told Hull Live. "Maybe he will be on the bench. We will see if he feels good. He played his last game at the end of May (for Sporting Lisbon), I think, so we have to be careful. We will see, and I will speak with him, of course."

While a starting gig looks a bit of a stretch considering that Morita hasn't played a competitive match in nearly three months, it seems the Japanese midfielder could be involved in some capacity Saturday. Morita figures to be a regular starter in the Tigers' midfield once he's 100 percent healthy, but it seems he'll begin Saturday's contest against the Red Devils waiting for an opportunity on the bench.