Hidemasa Morita headshot

Hidemasa Morita Injury: Late call for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Morita (undisclosed) is doubtful for Tuesday's match against Dortmund, according to Nuno Mendes of O Jogo.

Morita is once again a doubt, with the midfielder still battling his fitness despite seeing time in a league match Saturday. He also trained Monday, although the club appears to be taking the cautious route after being given the doubtful tag. That said, even if he is fit, he will likely serve in a limited role, only seeing a bench spot.

Hidemasa Morita
Sporting CP
