Hidemasa Morita Injury: Late call for Tuesday

Morita (undisclosed) is doubtful for Tuesday's match against Dortmund, according to Nuno Mendes of O Jogo.

Morita is once again a doubt, with the midfielder still battling his fitness despite seeing time in a league match Saturday. He also trained Monday, although the club appears to be taking the cautious route after being given the doubtful tag. That said, even if he is fit, he will likely serve in a limited role, only seeing a bench spot.