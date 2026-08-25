Hidemasa Morita News: Available off bench Tuesday
Morita (calf) is on the bench for Tuesday's EFL Cup game against Stoke City.
Morita was trending toward a return to action Tuesday, and the Japanese midfielder will wait for his opportunity on the bench. If Morita doesn't suffer a setback, he should be an option to face Coventry on Saturday in the Premier League.
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