Hidemasa Morita headshot

Hidemasa Morita News: Logs 31 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Morita played 31 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's penalty-kick win over Stoke City in the EFL Cup.

Morita was the first Tigers player off the bench in this game and made his presence felt in the shootout, scoring the first penalty for Hull. Morita should see regular playing time in midfield now that he's healthy.

Hidemasa Morita
Hull City
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