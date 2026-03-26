Hidemasa Morita News: Starting again

Morita has started in two of the club's past four UCL games after a bench role to start the campaign.

Morita entered the UCL season dealing with an injury, and that has possibly nerfed his playing time this campaign, not earning his first start until the end of the league stage. However, he has once again earned a start in a major comeback win over Glimt, appearing to be working back into his starting spot. He started in four of his seven appearnaces last campaign and could step into more starting time moving forward, an experienced midfield option as they prepare for Arsenal.