Hillel Konate News: Reliable backup goalkeeper

Konate ends the season having been Troyes's first-choice goalkeeper following the injury of Nicolas Lemaitre, playing a central role in the club's recird clean sheets and 2,032 minutes of action across a promotion-winning campaign that saw the Stade de l'Aube concede very few goals in front of its own supporters.

Konate brings experience, composure and strong shot-stopping ability to what will be a much more demanding set of challenges in Ligue 1, where the quality and variety of attacking threats will test him like never before. Konate heads into the top flight as Troyes's expected first choice between the posts until Nicolas Lemaitre (knee) returns from his long term injury, and his performances will be critical to the club's chances of avoiding an immediate relegation.