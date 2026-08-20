Hillel Konate News: Signs contract extension

Konate signed a contract extension with Troyes until the end of the 2027/28 season Thursday.

Konate was Troyes' first-choice goalkeeper in the 2025/26 Ligue 2 season due to the knee injury sustained by Nicolas Lemaitre, but he'll probably be the backup in 2026/27 behind new signing Patrick Beach. Konate is a reliable option between the posts, however, so keeping him around for two more seasons is a solid move from Troyes.