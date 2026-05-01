Himad Abdelli Injury: Left out of squad

Abdelli (not injury related) was not included in the squad for Saturday's trip to Nantes, leaving the training ground separately from the rest of the squad by car rather than travelling with the team, according to La Minute OM.

Abdelli had been training fully this week, making his omission a non-sporting decision rather than an injury concern. The Algerian international is reportedly in a difficult situation at Marseille following an apparent conflict with coach Habib Beye after the last match, which could explain his exclusion from the travelling group. No official explanation has been provided by the club, leaving his status for upcoming fixtures unclear.