Himad Abdelli Injury: Not in plans until end of season

Abdelli (not injury related) has been effectively frozen out by coach Habib Beye and is unlikely to feature in Marseille's final two matches of the season barring a significant injury crisis, according to La Minute OM.

Abdelli had already been left out of the Nantes trip after reportedly falling out with the Senegalese coach, and the latest update makes clear this is a definitive sporting decision rather than an injury issue. The Algerian international is no longer part of coach Beye's plans for the remainder of the campaign, bringing what has been a turbulent end to his season at the Velodrome. His future at the club beyond this season remains highly uncertain given the deterioration of his relationship with the coaching staff.