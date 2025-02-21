Himad Abdelli Injury: Option after absence

Abdeli is set to return against St. Etienne on Saturday after missing the club's last match, according to manager Alexandre Dujeux, per Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Abdeli was a late absence from the cub's last match, with the midfielder missing out due to a hamstring injury. However, he did return to training this week and is recovered, as he is expected to be an option Saturday. This was his first missed start all season, so he will hope to see that spot back immediately.