Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Himad Abdelli headshot

Himad Abdelli Injury: Option after absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Abdeli is set to return against St. Etienne on Saturday after missing the club's last match, according to manager Alexandre Dujeux, per Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Abdeli was a late absence from the cub's last match, with the midfielder missing out due to a hamstring injury. However, he did return to training this week and is recovered, as he is expected to be an option Saturday. This was his first missed start all season, so he will hope to see that spot back immediately.

Himad Abdelli
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now