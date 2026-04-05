Himad Abdelli Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Abdelli was spotted leaving the Louis II stadium with a brace on his right ankle following Saturday's loss against Monaco, raising concerns over his availability for Friday's clash against Metz, according to Dorian Bonzom of MadeInFoot.

Abdelli picked up an ankle injury right at the end of the match and the sight of the brace is never a reassuring sign heading into a quick turnaround. The full extent of the damage remains unknown and the club will assess him over the coming days before making a call on his involvement against Metz. His absence would not significantly disrupt Marseille's starting lineup given his rotational role, but losing another body in an already stretched squad is the last thing coach Habib Beye needs right now.