Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Himad Abdelli headshot

Himad Abdelli News: Attempts three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Abdelli registered three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Lille.

Abdelli tied his season high in shots, which he logged twice before prior to Sunday's loss. April marks his second consecutive month without a goal, even though he has six this season. Abdelli's goal-scoring prowess looks gone, especially considering he logged only one shot on goal across the two-month span, and that lone shot occurred Sunday.

Himad Abdelli
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now