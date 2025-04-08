Himad Abdelli News: Brings life into midfield

Abdelli had two tackles (two won), one clearance and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Abdelli was the only midfielder for Angers who seemed to be capable of going toe-to-toe with PSG's on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, he created one chance, completed four of his seven dribble attempts, made three passes into the final third, and won both of his tackles. Abdelli has been one of Angers' best overall players this season, and he should have an easier go of things against last-placed Montpellier on Sunday.