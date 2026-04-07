Himad Abdelli News: Clears injury scare

Abdelli (ankle) trained fully without a brace Tuesday and is an option for Friday's clash against Metz, the club posted.

Abdelli had left the Monaco stadium with a brace on his right ankle, making his rapid return to unrestricted training a genuinely encouraging development. The ankle issue appears to be less serious than initially feared, and the midfielder will be back in contention for Marseille's matchday squad against Metz. His return adds a useful depth option for manager Habib Beye in what has been a stretched squad in recent weeks.