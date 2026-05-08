Himad Abdelli News: Seems back in squad

Abdelli (not injury related) appears to be back in the fold after training normally this week and is seemingly included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Le Havre, according to Bruno Blanzat of La Provence.

Abdelli had been effectively frozen out by coach Habib Beye in recent weeks following reported friction between the two, making his apparent return to the squad a surprise development heading into the final stretch of the season. Whether his reintegration represents a genuine reconciliation or a purely practical decision given Marseille's injury situation remains to be seen, but the Algerian international appears to have been handed another opportunity to contribute before the campaign concludes.