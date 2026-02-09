Abdelli made his Marseille debut off the bench in the second half and entered a match that was already getting away from his side. PSG controlled the tempo throughout which limited his ability to get on the ball or drive play into dangerous areas though he still managed three shot attempts in a 28-minute cameo. Abdelli expressed strong motivation in his postmatch media interview and could earn solid minutes in upcoming fixtures since coach Roberto de Zerbi prioritizes players who show commitment and intensity when making his selections.