Hiroki Ito Injury: Suffers thigh injury
Ito suffered a thigh injury in training Thursday and is ruled out for the time being, according to Philipp Kessler from TZ.
Ito picked up a thigh injury during Thursday's training session and is set to miss time, although coach Vincent Kompany did not address his status in the press conference. This is a tough hit for the Bavarians, as he has been a reliable depth piece along the back line, and his absence leaves the defensive rotation thinner moving forward.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hiroki Ito
