Hiroki Ito headshot

Hiroki Ito Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Ito suffered a thigh injury in training Thursday and is ruled out for the time being, according to Philipp Kessler from TZ.

Ito picked up a thigh injury during Thursday's training session and is set to miss time, although coach Vincent Kompany did not address his status in the press conference. This is a tough hit for the Bavarians, as he has been a reliable depth piece along the back line, and his absence leaves the defensive rotation thinner moving forward.

Hiroki Ito
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hiroki Ito See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hiroki Ito See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023