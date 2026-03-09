Hiroki Ito Injury: Training individually
Ito (thigh) was spotted training individually Monday, the club posted.
Ito returned to individual training Monday after missing the last two matches with a thigh injury. The Japanese defender will be evaluated day to day but could return soon, which would be encouraging with a busy schedule approaching. He has been a reliable depth piece along the back line.
