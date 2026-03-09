Hiroki Ito headshot

Hiroki Ito Injury: Training individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Ito (thigh) was spotted training individually Monday, the club posted.

Ito returned to individual training Monday after missing the last two matches with a thigh injury. The Japanese defender will be evaluated day to day but could return soon, which would be encouraging with a busy schedule approaching. He has been a reliable depth piece along the back line.

Hiroki Ito
Bayern Munich
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hiroki Ito See More
