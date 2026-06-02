Hiroki Ito headshot

Hiroki Ito News: Defensive anchor for Japan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Ito has been named in Japan's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the first-choice in the back-three throughout the competition.

Ito returned to full fitness with Bayern Munich this season after a metatarsal fracture cut short his debut campaign in Bavaria, making his availability for the tournament a significant relief for manager Moriyasu after an injury-disrupted year. The defender brings physical presence, composure on the ball and the ability to play in a high defensive line that suits Japan's style perfectly, and his experience with one of the world's biggest clubs adds an extra dimension of quality to the Samurai Blue's defensive unit. Ito heads into the World Cup as arguably Japan's most important defensive player and the linchpin of a back-three that will need to perform at its best against a challenging group.

Hiroki Ito
Bayern Munich
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