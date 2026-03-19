Hiroki Ito News: Features off bench

Ito (thigh) featured seven minutes off bench during Wednesday's 4-1 victory against Atalanta in the Champions League, confirming he is back available for Bayern.

Ito beat the clock on the thigh injury that sidelined him for the last four games, making a brief seven-minute cameo off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Italians. That's a big boost for the Bavarians, as his return adds a reliable and versatile depth piece across the back line. His availability should help ease the load on the starters and allow for smarter rotation in the coming weeks.