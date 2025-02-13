Hiroki Ito News: Makes debut for Bayern

Ito made his official debut for Bayern since joining in the summer, following full recovery from his long-term foot injury. He contributed two clearances in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Celtic in the Champions League.

Ito has returned on the pitch in Wednesday's game, playing his first minutes with the squad this season after recovering from a long-term foot injury sustained during preseason following his move to the club. He will need additional games to regain full fitness and is expected to compete with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-Jae for starting spots in central defense before the end of the season.