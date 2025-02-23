Hiroki Ito News: Nets rare goal

Ito scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ito got in on the goalscoring fun during Sunday's one-sided win, netting a nice goal to put the match well and truly out of reach for Frankfurt. Ito will be rotated in the backline, with Bayern looking to stay healthy in all competitions. When starting Ito is a stout defender with a bit of offensive upside, especially as the Bavarians tend to control the match.