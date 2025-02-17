Fantasy Soccer
Hiroki Sekine News: Five crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Sekine had one shot (zero on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Angers.

Sekine was subbed onto the pitch at halftime Sunday, giving him his first significant playing time since joining the club in January. He recorded five crosses in the second half, although none were accurate, and took one off-target shot on the attack. He added two interceptions and two clearances on the defensive end.

