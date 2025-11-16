Lozano has been traveling with the team to San Antonio where Mexico will face Paraguay on Tuesday, but the forward still has to receive the results of the scans he underwent following the knock he picked up against Uruguay that forced him off at the break. The Mexican will hope the results are positive and the issue only minor since he has to play in the MLS playoffs for San Diego in exactly one week for the clash against Minnesota United next Monday, and the club will need him fit to get through the next round.