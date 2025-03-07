Hirving Lozano Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Lozano (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake, coach Mikey Varas confirmed in a press conference. "We will be managing him week to week. It's a minor hamstring injury."

Lozano sustained a minor hamstring injury and is being managed on a week-to-week basis. He will likely be assessed next week to determine his availability for next Sunday's match against Columbus. In the meantime, Emmanuel Boateng is expected to replace him on the left wing until Lozano returns to full fitness.