Hirving Lozano News: Assist Saturday
Lozano assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Colorado Rapids.
Lozano was back in the starting XI Saturday after his slight absence, seeing two straight starts. He would also see a goal contribution for a second consecutive game, as he would bag an assist, with three goal contributions during that span. He now has four goal contributions in five appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now