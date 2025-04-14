Hirving Lozano News: Assist Saturday

Lozano assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Colorado Rapids.

Lozano was back in the starting XI Saturday after his slight absence, seeing two straight starts. He would also see a goal contribution for a second consecutive game, as he would bag an assist, with three goal contributions during that span. He now has four goal contributions in five appearances this campaign.