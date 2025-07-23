Hirving Lozano News: Plays full game

Lozano registered four shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Lozano made 17 passes and created four chances. He has now created six chances in the last four games but registered just one assist. After notching eight goal contributions in his first 10 games, he has managed only four in the 11 matches since, indicating a rough patch.