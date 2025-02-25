Hirving Lozano News: Productive in MLS debut

Lozano assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Lozano shined in his MLS debut, as he set up Anders Dreyer for a shot from the center of the box to help their side open the scoring in the 52nd minute of play. Lozano has not racked up more than three assists in a season since 2021, but with two chances created in the match, he could be ready for a new trend in a new league. His three shots in the match also indicate he may have an eye for goal this season.