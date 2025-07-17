Hirving Lozano News: Spark off the bench

Lozano took five shots (one on target) in 30 minutes off the bench in San Diego FC's 1-0 loss Wednesday against Toronto FC.

The best team in the West looked at one of its stars to provide a late spark and Lozano did that. Unfortunately, his shots were not accurate enough to give the team at least one point from the match. It won't get easier for Lozano and San Diego's attackers Saturday, as Vancouver has only conceded 25 goals in MLS play.