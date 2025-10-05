Ekdal has hit the sidelines this week for the club's final outing before the international break, missing out despite no prior reports of an injury. Initial thoughts may be that he left for the international break a day early, away from his club for their match before the two-week break. He is a regular starter, so this was a tough loss, with Axel Tuanzebe taking his spot Sunday. The hope will be that his absence was only due to a minor injury or not for an injury at all, with the club resuming play Oct. 18 against Leeds United.