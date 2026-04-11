Hjalmar Ekdal headshot

Hjalmar Ekdal News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 6:00am

Ekdal is in the starting squad for Saturday's clash against Brighton, the club posted.

Ekdal is back in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Brighton, marking his first EPL start for the Clarets since Jan. 3 when he also faced the Seagulls in Premier League action. The defender had recently slipped out of the lineup after previously locking down a regular role earlier in the season, having started 13 of his 15 appearances before losing his spot in recent months. Across that stretch, he still delivered solid defensive production with 19 tackles, nine interceptions and 96 clearances, showing the kind of reliability and physical presence that keeps him firmly in the mix when called upon.

Hjalmar Ekdal
Burnley
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